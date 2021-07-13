Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.99 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

