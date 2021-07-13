Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $6,545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

