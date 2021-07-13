Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

