Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 147.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 9,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

