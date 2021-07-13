Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.28 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

