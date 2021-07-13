Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.