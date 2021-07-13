QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 1,835 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00.
QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. 5,635,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512,824. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.
About QUALCOMM
