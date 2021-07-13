Quant (QNT) Price Hits $73.74 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $890.21 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $73.74 or 0.00224982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.83 or 0.00823297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

