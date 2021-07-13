Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $203.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $203.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.