Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

