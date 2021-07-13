Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $312,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,330. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.