Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 10,119 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.