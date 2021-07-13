Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,585 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

