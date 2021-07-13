Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,233.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.