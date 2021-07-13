Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.50, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

