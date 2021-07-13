Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.