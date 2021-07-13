Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

