Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,675 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

