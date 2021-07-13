Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 5,366 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASML by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $707.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

