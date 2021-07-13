Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

