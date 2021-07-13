Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,077 Shares

Quantum Co. (NYSE:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55.

NYSE QMCO opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

