Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QCAAF remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

