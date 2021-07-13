Quiztok (QTCON) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $476,240.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,806,331 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

