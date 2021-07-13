Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $78,841.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,661.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.25 or 0.06084393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01447903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00406107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00141908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00635072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00422857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00323043 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

