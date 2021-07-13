Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

