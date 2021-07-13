Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais Sells 6,000 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.22. 5,458,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,667. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

