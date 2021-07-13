Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN: WTT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

7/3/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

6/30/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/29/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

6/23/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

6/22/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

5/29/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

5/28/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

5/19/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

5/18/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

5/14/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

