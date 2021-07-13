Remo Canessa Sells 51,196 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88.

NYSE ZS traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.49. 36,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,451. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $236.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

