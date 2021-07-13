Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 6.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.