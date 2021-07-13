Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zuora worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at $151,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,052 shares of company stock worth $1,334,197. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

