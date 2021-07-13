Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

