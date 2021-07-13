Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.40% of C&F Financial worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFI opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

