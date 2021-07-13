Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Life Storage by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Life Storage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

