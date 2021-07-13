Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.