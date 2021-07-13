Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

