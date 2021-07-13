Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,559 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $1,265,506.38. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 46,904 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,612,090.48.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 324,869 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $11,289,197.75.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,149 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,861,349.49.

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 28,688 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $961,334.88.

NYSE RPTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,567. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.