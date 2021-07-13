Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559,934.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $48.75 million and $559,934.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

