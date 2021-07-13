Research Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

CME Group stock opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

