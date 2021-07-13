ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $335,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.