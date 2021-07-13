Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $426,556.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $426,556.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

