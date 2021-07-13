Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry so far this year, various sales-building strategies and franchise business model are likely to aid the company going forward. The company is confident about the Tim Hortons’s long-term growth prospects and remains committed to deliver on its international growth strategy of expanding the brand worldwide. This along with focus on off-premise capabilities through reimaging, drive-thru enhancements, loyalty program and applications are likely to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Although the company has reopened most of its restaurants, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic due the social distancing protocols. This along with dismal comps at Tim Hortons remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,836. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

