Reviewing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 11 3 0 2.21 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $40.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -8.11% -1.53% -0.64% Ocean Power Technologies -933.25% -38.34% -33.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.73 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -62.10 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 67.07 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

