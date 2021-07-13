Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 67.07 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.73 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -62.10

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 11 3 0 2.21

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -933.25% -38.34% -33.32% Brookfield Renewable Partners -8.11% -1.53% -0.64%

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

