REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $86.73

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.73, but opened at $88.50. REX American Resources shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,833 shares of company stock valued at $369,885. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.