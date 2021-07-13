Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $2,083,920.00.

XPEL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,020. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

Get XPEL alerts:

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.