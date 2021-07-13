Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$44.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Richelieu Hardware in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a C$44.00 price target for the company.

TSE:RCH opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.81. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$31.14 and a one year high of C$43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,619,013.33. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

