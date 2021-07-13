RioDeFi Hits Market Cap of $10.35 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $1.76 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

