Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $13.11 million and $709,200.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

