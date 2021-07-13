RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 495,698 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

