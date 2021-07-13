Robotti Robert Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Robotti Robert grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.87. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

